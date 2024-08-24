genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.85

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 9,287,812 shares.

genedrive Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at genedrive

In related news, insider Ian David Gilham acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,981.29). 14.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

