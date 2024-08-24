General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 41.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.