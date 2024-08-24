George Garnett Purchases 335,460 Shares of Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB) Stock

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB – Get Free Report) insider George Garnett purchased 335,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$93,928.80 ($63,465.41).
Dynamic Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Dynamic Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynamic Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.