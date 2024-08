George Garnett Purchases 335,460 Shares of Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB) Stock

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DDB – Get Free Report) insider George Garnett purchased 335,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$93,928.80 ($63,465.41).

Dynamic Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dynamic Group Company Profile

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited provides drilling and blasting services for mining and construction sectors in Western Australia. The company operates through three divisions: Dynamic Drill & Blast, Orlando Drilling, and Welldrill. It offers mine production, construction, and vibration sensitive drill and blast services; exploration and grade control drilling services; production supply and injection wells; deep artesian and geothermal wells; mine service holes; and pump test services.

