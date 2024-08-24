George J. Walsh III Sells 200 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $571.29 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.49 and its 200-day moving average is $580.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chemed by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,970,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

