Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 5,000 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,216,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $132.89 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GKOS

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.