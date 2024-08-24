GMS Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GMS’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GMS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

GMS stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. GMS has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 86.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

