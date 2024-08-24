GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.95%.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

GNNDY opened at $74.12 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

