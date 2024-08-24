GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.95%.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 0.1 %
GNNDY opened at $74.12 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
