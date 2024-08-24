Golar LNG Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 68,933 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,955 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of GLNG opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 206.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,559.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

