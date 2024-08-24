Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.06

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as high as C$14.35. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 200 shares.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.51. The firm has a market cap of C$121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of C$140.33 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

