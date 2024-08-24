Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc Purchases 100,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 251,300 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00.

Coupang stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 135.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 360.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

