Gregory H.A. Baxter Sells 2,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

TPB stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.62. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.66.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

TPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

