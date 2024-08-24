GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.52 and last traded at 0.51. Approximately 113,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 224,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.50.

GRI Bio Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRI Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.23% of GRI Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

