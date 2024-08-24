Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,560 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

