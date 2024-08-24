Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $324.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.10 and its 200-day moving average is $299.58. The company has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.