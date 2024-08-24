Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $111,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $143.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $132.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

