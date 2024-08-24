Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,660,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

