Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,010 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 456,197 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,807,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,402 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.85. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 251.52%.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.