Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $43.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.