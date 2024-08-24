Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

