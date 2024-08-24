Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Sells $809,055.00 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GFF opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

