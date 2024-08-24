Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 16380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Specifically, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,096.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,762.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 201,881 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 105,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 677.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,741 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,980,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 80.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 127,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.