Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading Down 3.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.18 and last traded at $158.36. Approximately 6,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 51,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.57.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
