GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,490.64).
GSTechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of LON GST opened at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
About GSTechnologies
