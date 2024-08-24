GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,490.64).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON GST opened at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

