Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 12.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.94.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

