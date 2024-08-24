Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $390.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 24.54%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

