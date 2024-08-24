Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Shares Up 1.2%

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as 14.01 and last traded at 14.00. Approximately 422,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 13.71.

