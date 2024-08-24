Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,008 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

