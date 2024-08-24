Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA) Shares Down 0.4%

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.73 and last traded at $62.73. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.
