Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys 173 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 23,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Alphabet by 9.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 21,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.35.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

