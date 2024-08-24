Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider David Anderson Purchases 6,745 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider David Anderson purchased 6,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 601 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £40,537.45 ($52,673.40).

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

Shares of HSP opened at GBX 610 ($7.93) on Friday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 389.25 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 630 ($8.19). The stock has a market cap of £200.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,648.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 547.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hargreaves Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,729.73%.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

