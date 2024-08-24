Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after buying an additional 452,536 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

