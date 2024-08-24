Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $161.21

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.21 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 165.49 ($2.15). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.08), with a volume of 193,732 shares traded.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £518.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,454.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.34.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £24,784.76 ($32,204.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,492. Insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.