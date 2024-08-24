Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $70,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

