Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

