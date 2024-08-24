Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $456.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

