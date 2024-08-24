Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

HE opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 51,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

