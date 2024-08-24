Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

