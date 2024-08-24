Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of HWBK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.96%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
