HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

AADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AADI stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $76,151 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

