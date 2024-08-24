HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $59.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 564,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

