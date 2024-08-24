Head to Head Analysis: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) vs. Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $22.92 million 2.87 $1.39 million $0.23 81.78 Bank OZK $2.25 billion 2.19 $690.78 million $5.97 7.29

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Auburn National Bancorporation and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank OZK 2 5 1 0 1.88

Bank OZK has a consensus price target of $46.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Bank OZK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 2.47% 0.86% 0.06% Bank OZK 27.04% 14.50% 2.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 469.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bank OZK pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic banking services; and safe deposit boxes. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits. It also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, it provides real estate, consumer, small business, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, equipment, agricultural, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; lender and structured, business aviation, and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. Additionally, the company offers ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

