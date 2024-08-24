Head to Head Analysis: Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) & Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Caravelle International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $1.34 billion 2.80 $546.90 million $10.78 6.54 Caravelle International Group $133.78 million 0.17 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers 47.36% 23.83% 15.20% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Scorpio Tankers and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 1 5 0 2.83 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $84.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Caravelle International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years. Scorpio Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

