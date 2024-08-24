Head-To-Head Analysis: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Dividends

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Rithm Capital pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 1 9 0 2.90 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rithm Capital and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rithm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.55, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rithm Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $2.44 billion 2.29 $622.26 million $1.50 7.71 New York Mortgage Trust $266.51 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 15.55% 18.20% 2.89% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rithm Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company also qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.