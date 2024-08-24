Head-To-Head Contrast: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marathon Digital and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 4 2 0 2.14 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.86% -4.73% DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Marathon Digital and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $564.95 million 9.36 $261.17 million $2.15 8.69 DATATRAK International $6.18 million 0.17 $2.66 million N/A N/A

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.56, meaning that its share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

