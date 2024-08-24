Hecla Mining (HL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0138 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

