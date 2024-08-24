Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

