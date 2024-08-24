Hemisphere Energy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.90 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 36.10%.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$175.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.00. Hemisphere Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

