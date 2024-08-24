Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.
In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
