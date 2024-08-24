Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,236 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,296 shares of company stock valued at $643,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.