Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 726 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,386,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.45 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

