Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,049 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,023.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,986 shares of company stock worth $2,545,726 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $147.13 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

